The delay in fall foliage due to weather and biology

The Omaha Metro area normally sees a peak of fall foliage towards the end of October, but this year we are seeing a delay.

(FILE PHOTO) Bench in the fall / Source: Pexels/MGN

So what’s the deal?

The delay in colorful leaves is due to a combination of weather and biology.

During the spring and summer trees have abundant daylight, warm temperatures, and depending on the year, just the right amount of rainfall to make them thrive. In these conditions, the tree is able to produce a sugar, chlorophyll in the leaves. This helps the trees absorb more sunlight and continue to grow properly. It is what’s responsible for turning leaves green.

Most leaves are naturally colored yellow, but the chlorophyll covers up those natural colors. As we enter into the autumn season we begin to lose daylight hours. This is the main signal to the trees that it’s time to start shutting down for the winter. This process slows and eventually stops the production of chlorophyll and the true colors of the leaves shine through.

This year, most locations in the Great Plains, have been about a week or so behind schedule on peak foliage. The shorter days are the main signal for trees, we also need certain weather conditions to really make those oranges and reds pop. The rain has been our biggest problem this year. You want the rain to keep leaves on the trees, but you also really need some sunny days to make the colors pop. Sunshine helps the tree burn off chlorophyll faster which will allow for brighter colors in the leaves.

You may have noticed after the recent cool snap, and sunny weekend, those colors are starting to show a bit more. That’s exactly what we need to keep up as we near the end of the month. We are expected to see peak foliage in early November.

