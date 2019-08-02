Z Files: Deposits, withdrawls run afoul of the law

In the Z Files spotlight this week: the law-bender in a land of cameras, and a lesson in excuses that need some work.

Say Cheese

The first case sprouted at the Subway on Dodge where, according to a police report, a mom and her young daughter crossed paths with a man who was urinating and exposing himself on the sidewalk.

The mom got a picture, and it helped police zip up the case in short order.

Officers found their man nearby: They arrested 68-year-old Kelly Leedom fresh from his photoshoot and charged him with indecent exposure.

Beer is no excuse

If you're going to shoplift from the Nebraska Furniture Mart, you need to be crafty. It's not easy to conceal 97% of the merchandise they sell.

Security officers allegedly watched Kuaygong stuff a pair of headphones in his pocket.

After they stopped him, they found a different pair of headphones in his pocket.

His excuse: He was drinking beer earlier in the day.

Kuaygong was cited for shoplifting and released.