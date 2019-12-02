The Salvation Army's annual Winter Night Watch to go from Dec. to Feb.

The seasons deep freeze is coming and its a problem for some low-income and homeless people.

Omaha's Salvation Army is stepping up to provide clothes and meals with its annual Winter Night Watch Program.

Another winter means another season of volunteering for Scott Brown. He's driving the canteen for the Winter Watch Night. It has been clothing and feeding low income and homeless for 32-years.

"It's very gratifying to help out our fellow man. These are folks who are disadvantaged and they could use a hot meal, maybe a coat, pair of socks, something like that," said Brown.

For the next three months, Salvation Army volunteers will assist people like Steve Vaughn. He's looking for gloves and a jacket tonight. And when he gets the chance he pays it forward.

"I do a lot of walking all through the winter and it keeps me warm and sometimes I give warm clothes away to other people," said Vaughn.

Spaghetti was on the menu tonight and that will change every night through February. Up to 300 people are expected to be served every time the canteen rolls out.

One canteen heads out around Leavenworth and the other will head towards Sarpy County.

"It can be miserable especially with the wind. I've been out on nights where it was painful to step outside the truck, but there's somebody wearing bare thread clothing for some food and I say 'man I got it good'," said Brown.

The Salvation Army relies on donations for the Winter Night Watch. Lightly used jackets, gloves, and socks can be taken to the Army's location at 107th and Burt.