The Salvation Army's 3rd annual Winterfest fills the Kroc Center Saturday

Music, fitness, and all kinds of activities filled the Kroc Center with families Saturday afternoon for the third annual Winterfest.

The Salvation Army’s facility is celebrating 10 years of service in the metro, helping families and individuals find their passions and hidden talents.

Parents and their kiddos enjoyed indoor snowball fights, floor hockey, and the company of superheroes.

Some say the Kroc is a hidden gem--the Salvation Army says they're anything but hidden.

“I don't mind being a gem--we do programs of excellence, but we're not hidden. Winterfest is an opportunity to tell the community we have 140,000 sq. ft. of the facility and 15 acres of property and it's an amazing facility," said John Ganter, with the Salvation Army.

You may recognize some of those superheroes as Omaha police officers. They're partnering with the Kroc Center to deliver Summerfest in July.

