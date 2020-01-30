The People's City Mission reveals plans to expand

"Non-stop commotion," said Jerry Laue, in the cafeteria at the People's City Mission. "Footsteps, conversations, breathing coughing, sneezing."

Right now, there are 250 available beds at the People's City Misson, and on any given night, the mission houses between 350-400 people. The number swells as the weather gets worse.

Laue is 23, from New Mexico, and is experiencing his first winter homeless, here in Nebraska. Laue is one of the hundreds calling the mission his home over the winter. He even spent time sleeping on the floor.

"I had a mat and I had a sleeping bag," said Laue. "2 weeks was the longest time I've ever been in overflow."

He ended up giving his mat and sleeping bag away to someone else when he graduated to a bunk.

The People's City Mission doesn't turn anyone away, but a solution to overcrowding may soon be on the way.

"The problem is we're the only people out there doing emergency shelter, there is nobody in Lincoln doing that," said Pastor Tom Barber, the CEO of the People's City Mission.

This addition, exclusively released to 10/11 NOW today, could increase the bed count to 700, and catch Lincoln up to speed with surrounding cities. Pastor Barber said that could start anywhere in the next 3 to 5 years. He said they have the funds to build but are still looking for a way to keep it operational.

"In most cities our size, there's at least two shelters or sometimes more," said Pastor Barber. "There's certainly more shelter capacity, so we're trying to catch up."

Pastor Barber said it is difficult to put people on the floor, and it's even harder to face the fact that if numbers keep growing, they might have to actually turn people away.