The Main Omaha Post Office to hold passport fair for future travelers

The Main Post Office located at 1124 Pacific Street in Omaha is hosting a passport fair for residents planning to travel abroad in the New Year. The fair will be Saturday, December 28th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

First come first serve and no appointment is necessary, according to the event release.

Here is what you need to bring :

• 1 passport photo that you may have taken at the Post Office for $15 per person or by a passport photographer found in the yellow pages. Make sure they are printed out and USPS urges everyone to not sign anything until you’re asked to do so. If you need an infant photo, bring a white blanket to be used as a background.

• An original copy of your birth certificate with the raised embossed seal for the state you were born. You must also submit a photocopy of the birth certificate and old passport if applicable. If you were not born in the U.S., bring your original naturalization certificate.

• A current, valid government ID, such as a driver’s license, military ID, or Consular ID. If you have an out of state ID, you must provide an additional piece of identification. For children under 16, both parents will be used. Photocopy both sides of the IDs you’ll be presenting.

• DS-11 Application for US Passport.

• If your name has changed for any reason bring supporting documentation.

For applicants 15 years old or younger, both parents must be present with the child. If one parent can’t attend you must have a notarized statement as to why he/she is not present. No parents are required for 18-years or older.

One personal check per person is the accepted payment made payable to the US Department of State. $110 for adults, $80 for children, plus a $35 processing fee. Credit cards are not accepted for passports.

Turnaround time for normal processing is 6-8 weeks. You can get started online.

