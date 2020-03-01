‘The Invisible Man’ tops box office with $29 million

The Elisabeth Moss thriller “The Invisible Man” topped the box office over the weekend with an estimated $29 million from North American theaters.

Elisabeth Moss attends the LA premiere of "The Invisible Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The film from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse cost under $10 million to produce. It knocked “Sonic the Hedgehog” to second place.

The video game-based film earned an additional $16 million.

And the Harrison Ford-led adaptation of “The Call of the Wild” landed in third place in its second weekend with $13.2 million.

Meanwhile, the Peter Pan-inspired “Wendy” failed to soar in limited release, earning only $30,000 from four theaters.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.