The Inner Rail opens in Aksarben Village

A large lunch crowd gathers at what developers are calling a “visionary approach” to food, drink, and entertainment.

Tucked in the parking garage next to HDR, the Inner Rail opened today and features 8 local restaurants all in the same area. There is even an outdoor area for nice days.

“The concept is outstanding. The whole idea of having an eatery in Aksarben Village such as this is a long time coming. And I think it will show how important it is to bring Omaha together with different types of food,” said Harry Baulisch of Papillion.

The food hall mirrors similar concepts in New York, Washington, and New Orleans.

"There's over 100 people in here right now, mainly waiting to get food from a dozen different eateries. This is one of the cool things. Omaha does so much to make Omaha a better place to live," said Baulisch.

The Entertainment District Designation will also allow for programmed entertainment and live performances at the Inner Rail.

