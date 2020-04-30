The Day Michael Jordan Visited Omaha

The most popular sports show on television right now is the "Last Dance", which is a documentary miniseries on Michael Jordan's final championship season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998. Eight years earlier Jordan visited Omaha for the first time.

On August 2nd, 1990 Air Jordan arrived at Omaha's Eppley Airport on Warren Buffett's private jet for a 24-hour visit. Jordan attended a banquet at the Red Lion Hotel , where 1,100 people raised $65,000 for Omaha's youth athletic programs.

Jordan visited Children's Hospital and accepted the Father Flanagan Service to Youth Award at Boys Town.

Jordan's final event was a basketball game at Omaha's Civic Auditorium, where 9,000 fans packed the arena. Jordan put on a dunking contest and was a referee for a game between the news media and county officials.

It was day to remember 30 years ago in Omaha.