The Corps of Engineers races against the clock on crucial levee repairs

It’s a race against the clock in Fremont County, with 24/7 operations underway to repair a major levee along the Missouri River.

"If we have a spring-like last year we will have flooding again, so we're trying to be prepared,” said David Mincer.

Mincer has farmed in the Hamburg area his entire life, but lately, he’s been pulling double duty, helping to repair a major levee along the Missouri River.

“For a day on the levee I get up at four in the morning and have breakfast and then go down and check the cows, feed the calves, and do the other chores,” said Mincer.

Then he drives to the construction site where he puts in a 12-hour day along the levee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to get L575 near Hamburg plugged by March.

"L575 is our first line of defense against the Missouri River,” said Alan Dovel, Hamburg’s director of public works. “Our Ditch 6 levee is our second line of defense."

Ditch 6 is the levee closest to Hamburg. Last June the town's people worked to raise it several feet to protect themselves from the second round of flooding.

They’ve been working with the Corps to add eight more feet to its original height. The hope was to have work underway by spring, but funding shortage and engineering requirements have slowed them down.

“This spring there was a possibility we could do some work but the thing of that is we need to allocate more money so we can get all the levee built,” said Dovel.

The delay means the levee along Missouri (L575) is the only real protection the town has from any potential flooding this spring.

“They're working 24/7 right now they continue that before march gets here they should have everything pretty much closed in and enough elevation to protect us,” said Dovel.

And if not, he says there’s a backup plan.

If that for some reason . . . something were to happen there we would fall back. The Corps would come to Hamburg and in emergency measures and push this Ditch 6 levee back up like we did in 2011 to protect Hamburg,” explained Dovel.

For a town still working to recover from last year's flooding, its future rides on levees.

“The town itself can only take so much,” said Mincer. “So we're banking on the levee to hold for our next flood event.'

The Corps of Engineers will start its tests on the town's levee site this month; they hope construction to raise the levee will be underway in November.

Meanwhile, the town is working to come up with about $3 million more dollars to get the levee raised. Last year it received just over $6 million from the state for the project.

