The Comedy Loft permanently closes its doors

The Comedy Loft, located in the Haymarket in Lincoln, has decided to close its doors permanently.

The business said in a Facebook post that COVID-19 has caused the doors of the comedy club to stay closed for months, and the results of the pandemic ‘have been costly and no laughing matter.”

“Therefore, it is with much regret that The Comedy Loft will close permanently. The Comedy Loft was not just one or two people, but EVERYONE who told a joke, shared a laugh or served a drink. Statistically any new business takes three years in order for it to grow and become stable. COVID-19 and the repercussions surrounding it robbed The Comedy Loft of that time,” the post says in part.

The comedy loft opened in 2018. It was located at 701 P Street.

