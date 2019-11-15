The 2019 Toys for Tots campaign launches with lofty goals

Omaha's annual Toys for Tots campaign formally kicked into gear on Friday with a formal proclamation by the mayor and a vow to raise the bar in this year's distributions.

Officials formally launch the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign.

At a news conference Friday morning Marine Gunnery Sergeant Jesus Leza, the area Toys for Tots coordinator, said the 2018 effort helped nearly 19,000 kids find joy in the holidays as nearly 44,000 toys were distributed.

Leza said the goals are rising for 2019. Toys for Tots hopes to help 25,000 to 27,000 kids, "due to the adverse weather and the displacement that's been going on."

That will be accomplished through the collection and distribution of approximately 55,000 toys.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert signed the proclamation signaling the start of this year's campaign saying, "Every donation will help ensure that all children will wake up on Christmas morning with presents under the tree."

Drop boxes for donations with be available at approximately 185 drop boxes across the city including five sites offered by Omaha Police and Fire.

Visit the Toys for Tots website for information on the 2019 collections including requests for participation and for donations.

You can visit the Toys for Tots Facebook page and Toys for Tots on Instagram for additional information.