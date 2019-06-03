The 2019 Omaha Summer Arts Festival

WOWT is proud to sponsor this year’s 45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival celebrates its 45th year June 7-9.

The Festival is Omaha’s premier destination for arts and entertainment featuring 135 of the nation’s finest visual artists, a stage of continuous musical performances and a hands-on Children’s Fair.

This year’s Festival will take place in downtown Omaha at a new location on Mike Fahey St. between 10th and 14th Streets.

