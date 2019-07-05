Texas police locate suspect in ‘Blue Bell licking’ case

Police in Texas say they have identified and spoken with the suspect in a now-viral video.

The video shows a person licking the contents of a container of Blue Bell ice cream and replacing it in a store freezer. Police determined Wednesday that the incident may have occurred at the Lufkin Walmart.

On Friday, detectives identified the person as a juvenile from San Antonio.

“Our detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect in the ‘Blue Bell licking’ case. She is a juvenile from San Antonio tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family,” said a department spokeswoman in a news release.

Since she is a juvenile offender, police say her identity will not be released and the case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The department also issued a statement saying that the case was difficult due to a “catfish” account with a similar screen name "who bragged on Instagram about the incident saying 'Yeah, I really did that. You can call it Flu Bell ice cream now ‘cause I was a lil sick last week. Repost yourself doing this.’ "

**WARNING: Video in tweet below contains language that may be disturbing to some viewers.**

Police say there were roughly four to six women with similar screen names and appearances that law enforcement had to eliminate, including the catfish account, before identifying the actual suspect.

“We do not intend to pursue charges against her as an ‘adult’ and therefore what happens from here is at the discretion of the juvenile justice system," said Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police Department public information officer.

The suspect’s boyfriend, whose identity has not been released at this time, is an adult. LPD is discussing his involvement in the case and if charges will be filed with prosecutors.

Police say both the suspect and her boyfriend were forthcoming and admitted to the act.

