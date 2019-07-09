Texas couple serves up wedding day photos in front of Whataburger

Who says you can’t take love to go?

Taylor and Cristina Gray, of Amarillo and El Paso respectively, worked up quite an appetite during their wedding last weekend in El Paso.

After a long day of toasts, dancing and endless photos, the two took a break in the most Texas way imaginable.

The newlyweds celebrated their first outing as man and wife - how else - by making a stop at the iconic fast food chain Whataburger.

Congratulations to Tayor and Christina!

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.

