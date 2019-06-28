Testimony focuses on coded messages possibly sent between Trail, Boswell in jail

For the fourth consecutive day, Aubrey Trail did not appear in Saline County court as the Sydney Loofe murder trial continued Friday.

During the morning session, testimony was heard from multiple workers at the Saline County jail who spoke about possible communication between Trail and co-defendant Bailey Boswell.

Trail and Boswell are both being charged with first-degree murder in the death and disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Lindsey Sherman, who worked at the Saline County Jail during the time Trail and Boswell were being held, testified to finding a note that may have been left in the library.

Sherman said on March 9, 2018 she was inspecting the library when she found a folded up letter in a phone book that said “I fricken love you.”

During this time, Boswell was being held in the “b-pod” of the jail, while Trail being held away from other inmates and was only granted access to common areas after lock down.

B-pod inmates were given access either immediately following or before Trail.

Christina Stahl, another employee at the jail during the time, also took the stand, and stated Trail would go to the recreation area at the end of the day, and Boswell would be one of the first to go in the morning.

On July 23, 2018, jail employees did a check around the walls and underneath the doors of the common area, and found a coded note stuck to a door with toothpaste.

That day they did a shakedown of Boswell’s room as well as all women in the B-pod. More letters were found in a book in Boswell’s cell, as well as a key to figuring out the code on the letters.

Boswell did have a cell mate at the time, and all inmates had access to the common areas.

During the testimony, multiple discussions were had between the judge and council as to whether the letters could be submitted into evidence, since it is not known for sure if the letters were written by Trail or Boswell.

What the letters said was not revealed to the jurors, and the letters were not submitted as evidence.

