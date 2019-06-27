Trail, Boswell seen at several locations the day Sydney Loofe was last seen- including Menards when Sydney was at work

Court proceedings carried on as the end of the second week of the Sydney Loofe murder trial approached.

The defendant, Aubrey Trail, didn’t attend for the third day in a row.

Witnesses over the last two days of trail presented a timeline of Trail, and co-defendant Bailey Boswell’s actions between November 14 and 16 of 2017.

Lincoln Police investigator Bob Hurley tracked Trail, Boswell and Loofe’s phones.

Hurley discovered that Trail and Boswell checked into the Best Western hotel near 27th and I-80 in Lincoln at 3:00 p.m. Nov. 14.

George Sherry, a former employee of the hotel, testified that he was at work that night. He said the couple checked in under Boswell’s name and stayed for one night. They shared footage of the two from several surveillance cameras throughout the hotel.

It was a few hours after checking into the hotel that Boswell drove to Loofe’s house in Havelock for their first date. Hurley said he had been told the two drove around North Lincoln for a while before Boswell dropped Sydney off at her house and went to the hotel for the night. Cell phone records confirmed the story.

Boswell and Trail’s phones show they spent the entire night at the hotel. Their first movements on Nov. 15 was at 10:30 a.m. when Hurley said their phone records tracked them at Home Depot.

Here they’re seen on video purchasing sodas, drop cloths, a hack saw, blades and zip ties. A Home Depot employee, Matt Workman, provided the prosecution with surveillance video of Trail buying these items on Nov. 15, 2017. Jurors were shown the video in court.

Trail and Boswell’s phones were next tracked at Aardvark Antique Mall in Lincoln at 10: 50 a.m. The manager of the store, Lorrie Ormon, who was there that day said Trail and Boswell came into the store often and rented cabinets to sell antiques there.

That day, Trail and Boswell bought a food grinder, a hand saw, a Coke distributor and other antiques. She said their behavior that day wasn’t unusual.

Hurley’s data found that Trail and Boswell left the antique store at 11:35 a.m. and drove to the Havelock neighborhood in Lincoln. He said the drove within a block of Loofe’s house at 11:48 p.m.

Meanwhile- at 11:48 p.m., Hurley said Loofe’s cellphone was on her way to work at Menards in north Lincoln. He said she left her home at 12:45 and arrived at work at 11:55 a.m. She was scheduled to work at noon.

Hurley continued describing Trail and Boswell’s actions on the 15th. After leaving the area near Loofe’s home, the phones traveled to Menards. The one on North 27th street where Loofe had just arrived at work.

Based on phone records, they believe Trail and Boswell got to Menards at 11:57 and stayed until 12:22 p.m. Hurley said Trail was seen on surveillance video at Menards at 12:01. The prosecution showed the jury this video. It shows Trail in the entryway of Menards in the lower right corner, and Loofe in the upper left.

Hurley said Loofe could be seen leaving an employee office, walking through the entrance of Menards and going outside. He said he believed her assignment was to work outside that day. Trail walked right by her.

Trail bought a few items at Menards before leaving, Hurley said.

After this, he said the phones drove back to Wilber. They were there by 1:17 p.m.

Hurley said the records then show Boswell at the Dollar General in Wilber a while later.

A district manager for the store testified that Boswell bought roasting pans, trash bags and laundry detergent. She was captured on video walking through store aisles and checking out.

Later that night, Boswell drove to Loofe’s house again, Hurley said. Boswell and Loofe’s phones then traveled back to Wilber together. They arrived at 8:08 p.m. Hurley said about 30 minutes later, Loofe’s phone turned off and was never turned back on again.

Boswell’s phones he was tracking stayed on for most of the night and continued sending data.

On November 16, Boswell was caught on camera at Food Mesto, a grocery store in Wilber. She bought trash bags, a trash can and Clorox bleach.

Cell phone data showed Boswell and Trail then traveling from Wilber to Clay County that day. They believe they drove Trail’s Ford 500 that had Loofe’s dismembered body in trashbags in the trunk.

On their way, investigators said they believe Trail and Boswell threw Loofe’s belongings out of their car window while driving out of Wilber.

Sgt. Richard Zimmerman with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office described a search of Highway 41 west of Wilber. He said he and several other deputies searched the ditches in that area on December 5, after Trail told law enforcement he left Loofe’s phone near a cemetery on that road.

Over three days of searching, deputies found a cut-up gray phone case, a broken phone, a cut up driver’s license and credit card and a set of keys. They said it all belonged to Loofe.

In follow-up searches of their route to Clay Center, Capt. Russ Kalkwarf with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office told the jury he found a white lace shirt similar to the one Loofe was seen wearing, as well a multi colored bra. The bra has several cuts in it

After dumping Loofe’s belongings, the prosecution believes Trail and Boswell scattered her body in rural Clay County. Jurors heard more testimony about the discovery of her body earlier this week.

During Thursday’s testimony, jurors also learned more about Trail and Boswell’s antiquing business- A & B Antiques.

Ormon, the manager at Aardvark Antique mall testified that Trail and Boswell rented four cabinets at her store. She said they mostly sold antique toys and automobile memorabilia.

The prosecution asked if these were items antique collectors would typically clean with bleach. Ormon said she would never, that it would cause antique metals to rust. She said some items could be washed in bleach, but it would need to be a highly diluted solution that wouldn’t have a strong smell.

The prosecution also asked if hand tools would be used on antiques. She said typically using tools on antiques would reduce their value and none of the items Trail and Boswell sold at her mall would have had tools used on them.

The defense pointed out that Ormon had no knowledge of Trail’s online antique store.

Joe Murray, Trail’s defense attorney said he thinks the prosecution will start getting into some of the statements Trail made during the investigation.

He said he wasn’t sure if Trail will show up tomorrow, but said he will be back before the end of the trial.

Testimony continued in the Sydney Loofe murder trial on Thursday, but once again defendant Aubrey Trail was not in court.

Trail has not been present in the courtroom since Monday when he had an outburst, cutting this throat with what was likely a piece of a razor blade.

A sergeant with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took the stand Thursday saying in the days after investigators found Loofe’s body in rural Clay County, several officers combed the countryside west of Wilber.

Sergeant Richard Zimmerman said they were looking for Sydney’s phone. In an interview after his arrest, Trail said he abandoned it along Highway 41.

Officers with rakes and metal detectors walked along the highway and on December 5, they found a cut up phone case, Zimmerman said.

On December 7, they found Sydney’s driver’s license and credit card. Both had been cut into small pieces.

Eventually, they discovered exactly what Trail said they would.

“We found Sydney Loofe’s cell phone, the screen and battery were off and it was smashed,” Zimmerman said on the stand.

They also found an extension cord that had been cut up into several pieces.

Zimmerman said on December 9 they expanded their search to Highway 15, also in rural Wilber, and found Sydney’s keys.

They knew they were hers because her mom Susan testified that the Superman keychain on them had just been added the weekend before Sydney was killed.

It was part of a craft project the family did the last time they were all together.

More testimony is expected throughout the day on Thursday.