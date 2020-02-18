Test results for 13 possibly infected with coronavirus will take days to confirm

The test results of 13 people possibly infected with the coronavirus being cared for at UNMC’s National Quarantine Unit will take “several more days” to complete, according to officials.

Nebraska Medicine issued an update Tuesday morning which said the Nebraska Public Health Lab has completed testing on the 13 people who arrived in Omaha Monday.

The tests need to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control “which will take additional time.”

“We do want to commend the efforts of the folks at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, who have worked tirelessly to provide not only these test results, but others for the community,” said Taylor Wilson, media relations coordinator with Nebraska Medicine.

