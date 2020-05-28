Test Nebraska provides inside look at testing labs

As Nebraska opens up in different phases, the state is also ramping up testing and not just those who have symptoms. One lab is ready to reach a new milestone as early as tomorrow.

For the first time, we stepped inside the lab here in Lincoln where all the samples collected from the Test Nebraska sites are analyzed.

CHI Health Saint Elizabeth President Derek Vance showed us around the lower floor lab this morning, a place that's been operating for three weeks. Some of them are robotic.

All the samples collected at Test Nebraska drive-up sites are brought here in coolers by the state patrol.

The lab has ramped up to 1,500 tests a day with a turnaround time for results in around 48-hours.

"Tomorrow is when we'll be comfortable to say we've reached 3,000 capacity. We've been building towards that for a couple of weeks now," said Vance.

