Test Iowa expands to 4 more COVID-19 testing sites

Test Iowa has extended its testing locations to five additional sites this week.

One will be in Dallas County to better serve the Des Moines metro area, according to a release. The Dallas drive-thru site is open today from noon until 6 p.m. at the Waukee South Middle School. You must complete a Test Iowa assessment before attending.

The other four new locations will be:

• Page County: Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda, opened June 3

• Union County: Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston, opens Mon., June 8

• Carroll County: St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll, opens Wed., June 10

• Crawford County: St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison, opens Wed., June 10

