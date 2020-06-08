Test Iowa expands to 4 more COVID-19 testing sites

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Test Iowa has extended its testing locations to five additional sites this week.
One will be in Dallas County to better serve the Des Moines metro area, according to a release. The Dallas drive-thru site is open today from noon until 6 p.m. at the Waukee South Middle School. You must complete a Test Iowa assessment before attending.
The other four new locations will be:
• Page County: Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda, opened June 3
• Union County: Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston, opens Mon., June 8
• Carroll County: St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll, opens Wed., June 10
• Crawford County: St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison, opens Wed., June 10