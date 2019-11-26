Tesla Cybertruck drags Ford F-150 uphill, Ford wants a rematch

Ford and Tesla are in a literal tug of war.

Elon Musk posted video to Twitter showing a Tesla Cybertruck drag a Ford F-150 uphill, but critics say the stunt wasn't fair. (Source: Elon Musk/Twitter via CNN)

Tesla's Elon Musk wanted to show the power of his new Cybertruck, so he tested it out against an F-150.

A 16-second video clip shows a Cybertruck drag a screeching F-150 uphill. It’s been viewed more than 13 million times.

Critics say the demonstration was unfair to Ford, noting the F-150 model is rear-wheel drive and likely weighs a lot less than the Cybertruck.

A Ford executive replied to Musk on Twitter that the companies should conduct an "apples to apples" truck test, and Musk replied, "Bring it on."

On Tuesday, dbrand, which makes vinyl skins for all kinds of tech, unveiled its skins for the Cybertruck. Designs include wood, marble and dragon hide.

Even though the truck won’t be on the roads for at least another year, hundreds of thousands of people have already placed an order for one.

As of Sunday, 200,000 people placed a preorder for the car, Musk announced on Twitter just three days after its reveal.

The truck costs about $40,000 to start, but most Musk said most preorders are for the more expensive, triple-motor version at about $70,000.

Compared to the total cost of the car, the preorders are cheap at $100.

Production on the Cybertruck doesn’t start until 2021, and Tesla will have to work out some of the kinks first.

During its unveiling, Musk attempted to demonstrate the truck’s durability by throwing a metal ball into its supposedly unbreakable windshield. The windshield shattered.

