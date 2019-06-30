Ten killed in crash of twin-engine plane north of Dallas

Ten people were killed when a twin-engine Beechcraft plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at an airport in Addison, Texas approximately 20 miles north of Dallas.

Addison, Texas, spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth says no one survived the Sunday morning crash at the Addison Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed in the fiery crash as it struck an unoccupied hangar shortly after 9 a.m.

Rosenbleeth says the Dallas County medical examiners office confirmed the deaths. An official with the medical examiner's office told The Associated Press they could not release any information Sunday evening.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday and the National Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a crew to the scene.