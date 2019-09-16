Temporary funding to keep rural transportation rolling into June

There’s some good news for people relying the Nebraska’s Rural Transportation Program in the form of a funding deal through June, 2020.

6 News has learned that a verbal agreement has been reached between the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Metropolitan Area Planning Agency securing that funding.

The program offers public transportation to people living west of 120th Street in Omaha along with four other counties in eastern Nebraska. But changes to the urban map based on census data threatened to push that boundary out to 180th Street which would cut off the majority of riders.

More than 100 people gathered to protest the changes in June. NDOT responded by finding funds to keep the service going through September.

The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging that runs the program is telling riders to continue using the service as is while it awaits official word from NDOT about extending the service.