Television's 'Survivor' dealing with #MeToo-era issues

The new realities of the #MeToo era have dominated the latest season of the long-time television game ‘Survivor.’

The show ends its 39th season on Wednesday reeling from the first-ever forced removal of a contestant.

A Hollywood agent was sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching. It was an ongoing issue during the season.

But contestant Dan Spilo was ultimately booted following an off-camera incident involving a staff member.

His behavior has raised questions about whether CBS was too slow to react to the complaints voiced by young women who were competing for the show's $1 million prize.

