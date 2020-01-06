Teens set fire to two homes in flooded mobile home park, Bellevue Fire Department says

Bellevue Fire Department said Monday that two teens are suspected of setting a fire at Paradise Lakes in December that consumed two homes abandoned after area floods pushed out residents of the mobile home park earlier in the year.

A Nebraska fire marshal investigation has found two teenagers responsible for intentionally starting a fire at Paradise Lakes in early December, destroying two homes, Bellevue Fire told 6 News on Monday afternoon.

City officials told 6 News previously that they believed vandals likely set the fires in the two homes.

