Teens set fire to two homes in flooded mobile home park, Bellevue Fire Department says

Condemned properties in Paradise Lake burn on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. On Jan. 6, 2020, Bellevue Fire Department officials told 6 News they suspected two juveniles set the fire that consumed two homes. (Tara Campbell / WOWT)
Updated: Mon 4:43 PM, Jan 06, 2020

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) -- Bellevue Fire Department said Monday that two teens are suspected of setting a fire at Paradise Lakes in December that consumed two homes abandoned after area floods pushed out residents of the mobile home park earlier in the year.

A Nebraska fire marshal investigation has found two teenagers responsible for intentionally starting a fire at Paradise Lakes in early December, destroying two homes, Bellevue Fire told 6 News on Monday afternoon.

City officials told 6 News previously that they believed vandals likely set the fires in the two homes.


