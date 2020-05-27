Teens finally able to test for drivers licenses

A big day in every teenager's life is when they finally get their driver's license.

But due to the COVID 19 pandemic, that milestone was put on hold as the Department of Motor Vehicles closed their offices for two months.

There were a lot of happy young faces at the Bellevue DMV when the office finally opened up today.

It's not a rock concert or a new blockbuster movie that has so many young people waiting in a long line.

Sixteen-year-old Kaden Semerad was one of the lucky ones. He only had to wait a few days. His birthday was last Thursday.

Still...

"I was excited the whole time," he said. "I really wanted to drive with my friends...without my patents in the car."

"It was obvious he was a little bummed he couldn't get his license on his birthday" Kaden's mom Laura said. But that changed today. "I had a happy kid run up the steps and he woke me up this morning to come to do this so that was kind of a role reversal too."

Mackenzie Ferguson had a longer wait. Her birthday was on February 14th.

"I'm ready but at the same time I have a a little bit of nerves, because with everything being closed you don't drive as often with your parents," she said. "It makes me excited that I have the chance to get the opportunity to drive by myself."

Pang Ak Matt drove to Bellevue from Lincoln. She volunteered to bring other neighborhood kids who had to wait well past their birthdays to take a driving test.

"I brought six teenagers," she said. "The ride here was something else but they're being patient and they are ready to go and take their tests. They are so ecstatic and their moms are as well because we want to be independent, we want to be able to drive, we want to be able to get to work and everything and return back into normal life before this pandemic happened."

And even with the long line and unbearable anticipation, things ran smoothly, according to DMV Assistant Supervisor Lee Quintard.

"We haven't heard a lot of complaints about the line, people are pretty understanding about we're trying to help people as quickly as we can and while keeping them as safe as possible for both them and our examiners inside," he said.

A lot of new drivers with a license in hand leaving one final question.

Who is driving Pang Ak's van back to Lincoln?

"One of them, if they pass...I'll sit in the passenger seat," she said.

The DMV is allowing walk-ins for all services except for driver testing. That's done by appointment only.