Teens charged as accessories in murder investigation

The Bellevue Police Department says two juveniles detained after a short pursuit and crash near 26th and Q streets Monday have been charged with Accessory to First Degree Murder.

The homicide involved the death of Randy Noe Garcia-Ramos, 19, of Omaha.

Bellevue officers were called to investigate a report of a man down around 3 a.m. last Saturday, Dec. 28, near Columbus Avenue and Denver Street. They found the victim on the sidewalk. He'd been shot several times and was dead when authorities arrived.

Investigators said the victim's vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, had been stolen earlier in the evening.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, Omaha Police found the car near 23rd and U streets. A male and a female got into the Toyota and police initiated a traffic stop that ended in the crash.

The male, 17, and female, 16, ran but were quickly captured.

The male was treated for injuries possibly related to the accident and released. Both teens were booked into Douglas County Youth Center.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402 592-STOP.