Teenager shot during Sunday night street clash

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager Sunday night. It happened near 6th and Hickory Street.

Officers were alerted at 9:38 p.m. that the 17-year-old had shown up at the hospital seeking medical treatment.

The shooting happened during a disturbance involving several males at the Hickory location but police say the victim was uncooperative with officers and offered no additional information.

Anyone who can shed light on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.