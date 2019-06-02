Teenager arrested for Friday shooting

Omaha Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a Friday morning shooting that sent the victim to the hospital with an abdominal wound.

The shooting happened near 24th and Kansas Ave. around 11 a.m. The victim was found down in a driveway and is expected to recover.

Investigators initially got conflicting stories about what had happened but on Sunday morning they announced the arrest of the juvenile.

He was booked for First Degree Assault; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Police say the investigation continues.