Omaha teen unveils story of attack by a stranger in her home

An Omaha teenager who was beaten and cut by a stranger in her own home is telling her story of survival. The assault happened while she was getting ready for school.

Teen escapes assailant in her home

"I'm walking into the room and all of a sudden he just jumps out of the closet and knocks my phone out of my hand and he throws it against the wall," Annalena Halac said.

Annalena was stern and strong when 6 News spoke with her on Sunday — two qualities her father said he has instilled in her from a young age and he believes they kept her alive.

Police say she was getting dressed for school when she heard something in the kitchen. She looked, didn't see anything and went back to her room to finish getting ready.

She said she assumed it was her father who, at the time, had been sleeping downstairs.

When she heard more strange noises she went to explore another room, saw a window open and decided to call a family member but she was never able to finish dialing.

"He just starts punching me and hitting me right away in the head," Annalena said.

She said they fell to the ground where her attacker started using their hands and a rubber mallet to hit her repeatedly. The attack only became more violent.

"He was covering my mouth and I was trying to scream but I couldn't and he was choking me and trying to unbutton my school skirt," Annalena said.

It was at that point the attacker pulled out a knife they had taken from the kitchen and began cutting her and threatening her.

"All I could head was 'If you don't stop moving I'm going to make you stop and it's not going to be good for you'," Annalena said.

She fought back. She said she hit her attacker over the head with a vase and got away. That's when she was able to alert her father.

"She's my hero...she did exactly what she was told to do...exactly what she was taught to do. She adapted...she adjusted ...she didn't panic...she conquered...she's a survivor," Her father Michael Halac said with tears in his eyes.

Her father said that by the time he got upstairs the assailant has escaped from a second-story window. Now they’re working with police to solve the crime.

Annalena said she's telling her story to empower women and hopefully get this man caught.

"Just keep fighting...umm...it may be really hard in the moment but I promise you it will make a difference in the future," Annalena said.

Her father shared their story in a Facebook post. He said he's grateful for the outpouring of love and support their family has received as they work through this difficult time.