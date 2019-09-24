Teen sustaining multiple injuries after shooting in North Omaha Monday

Omaha Police responded to 40th and Sprague streets Monday evening to find a shooting scene but no victim.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, The 17-year-old victim eventually arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center sustaining multiple injuries, he was taken into surgery immediately.

It is believed the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

