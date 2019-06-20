Teen sought in connection with incident involving shots fired at police officers

Omaha Police are asking for help from the public in locating 16- year-old Esai Pinales. They say he is wanted for his involvement in the shots fired at police officers incident that occurred Wednesday at 1314 Pine Street.

Pinales is 5’10”, weighs 190 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Pinales to ensure the safety of this juvenile and the safety of the public.

The department is asking anyone who has seen Pinales or knows where he may be to call 911 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.