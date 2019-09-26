Teen says accused Omaha doctor groped her during surgery

6 News has learned of another victim who claims an Omaha doctor groped her sexually during hip surgery.

The difference between this plaintiff and the other three who have filed suit against Dr. Mark Dietrich is age — she was a teenager. The victim was 13-years old at the time of the alleged sexual battery.

The civil lawsuit filed in Douglas County District Court alleges Dr. Mark Dietrich inappropriately touched her during two surgeries in October and November of 2016.

The victim — who is 16 now — said she only learned about the allegations after Omaha Police talked to her.

The teen was under anesthesia at the time of the surgeries. The lawsuit calls the doctor’s actions “extreme and outrageous.”

In at least one of the previous lawsuits, Dr. Dietrich said the actions he took during surgery were directly related to the procedure.

Dr. Dietrich has not been charged criminally.

