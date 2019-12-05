Teen recovers from stabbing while sister is booked for assault

Police say a 17-year-old male is recovering from a stab wound. He told officers that his younger sister stabbed him during an argument near 41st and Cass Wednesday night.

Police were alerted to the incident when the victim turned up at an Urgent Care facility at 48th and Dodge around 8:45 p.m. Medical personnel alerted authorities.

Police located the 15-year-old suspect at the Cass Street location. She was booked at Douglas County Youth Center for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.