Teen killed in panhandle crash

Authorities have identified a teenager killed in a Saturday morning traffic accident near Scottsbluff as Daniel McDonough, 17, of Hemingford.

The accident happened just off Hwy. 71 approximately 3 miles north of Scottsbluff.

A deputy sent to check on a report of a rollover accident found McDonough on the ground near the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

According to a news release from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office the victim's brother said Daniel McDonough did not have a driver's license and did not know how to drive. Investigators said the victim had taken the vehicle from his brother's girlfriend without permission.