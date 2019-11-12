Teen injured in bike accident visited in hospital by professional BMX rider

A Lincoln teen saved by a Good Samaritan after a bike accident on Sunday may soon be going home, but on Tuesday, he was visited by a professional BMX rider to help keep his spirits high.

Julian Estrada nearly lost his life in a bike accident at Peter Pan Park on Sunday, but a Good Samaritan in the area came to his rescue by applying pressure on a torn artery.

Two days later, after a close call, Estrada is on the mend at Bryan Health and could be headed home as soon as Wednesday.

But on Tuesday morning, thanks to the help of Nowear BMX owner Karl Hinkley, Estrada was surprised by Sam Bussell, a professional BMX rider.

"I know how much it means for someone to come, that you don't know, and express their feelings that they care,” Bussell said.

"I think it is important to always reach out to any kid, you know, any walk of life that may have been injured or anything else," Hinkley, who owns Nowear BMX in Unadilla, Nebraska, said. “We want to show him that there is a community here and that there's people that care about each other.”

Estrada had a chance to talk to the riders and was given some free gear, as well as some encouragement.

Estrada’s mother, Amanda Irons, said she is happy to see her son walking around and returning to himself, as well as having a chance to meet Bussell.

"I think it's awesome, privileged,” she said.

Estrada’s family is raising money for hospital bills after the unexpected accident.

A GoFundMe has been created and can be found here.

