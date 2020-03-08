Teen fights for life after rollover crash Friday

A metro teen is fighting for his life after a single-vehicle rollover crash.

This happened on 115th street near 254th avenue near Tabor Friday afternoon.

Officials say a teen was driving in the center of the roadway when it swerved to avoid an oncoming car.

The teen's car left the roadway and rolled three times in a field.

The teen was ejected from the car and had to be flown by medical helicopter to Nebraska Med.

He was not wearing a seatbelt. Three passengers received minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control. Speed was a factor in the accident.

