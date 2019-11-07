Teen dies after being shot at Wichita park

Authorities say a teenager was shot and killed at a Wichita park during an ongoing social media dispute.

Police Capt. Brent Allred said 15-year-old Marion Wheaton was shot Wednesday night as he and two other teenagers walked to the park to a fight. Allred said the dispute was between them and another 15-year-old boy.

The Wichita Eagle reports Allred said when that boy arrived at the park with others in a car, one person from the car fired several shots, hitting Wheaton. He died later at a hospital.

Allred said no one is in custody. He said it was unclear if Wheaton was targeted.

He said some of those involved in the dispute were documented, gang members.