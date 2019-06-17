Teen credits Bible, phone tracking app with saving her life after car crash into N.C. ravine

A 17-year-old girl in North Carolina says she survived a car accident in which her car flipped into a ravine, thanks to her Bible and a phone tracking app.

Macy Smith, 17, has a long road to recovery after suffering a fractured neck and nerve damage in her left arm from a car crash. (Source: WXII/Hearst/CNN)

Macy Smith was driving to see a friend June 7 in Surry County, N.C., when her car hydroplaned and flipped over before going down a ravine. Her arm ended up pinned under the vehicle.

“The first hour, I was frantic. I was looking for ways to get out. I was thinking of just different things I could do,” Smith said.

The teenager knew her phone’s Find My Friends tracking app, which can locate Apple devices, was activated, but she couldn’t find the phone. The only thing she could touch was her Bible.

“The second I laid my hand on that Bible, I knew that was God telling me that it was all in his hands, and it was happening for a reason and that I would be OK,” Smith said.

Smith waited for hours for family members to find her, using the app. Finally, after 28 cars had passed, she heard a car stop and the door shut. It was her stepfather and brother.

“I hadn’t cried the whole time that I was under my car at all, but when my stepdad got down to the car and held my hand through the sunroof, I couldn’t hold it in anymore,” Smith said.

The 17-year-old was in the hospital for about five days. She has a fractured neck and nerve damage in her left arm, leaving her with a long road to recovery.

But as she recovers, Smith wants to spread the word about the importance of apps like Find My Friends, especially to teenagers who may not want their parents to know their location.

“I definitely feel like God spared my life for a reason. I want to share my message because I think teenagers need to hear it from me. If you had been through what I’ve been through, you would never say that you didn’t want that app,” Smith said.

Smith and her mother, Catrina Alexander, say the app made all the difference in the world.

“Having that location, if we didn’t have that, we would have never known where to look. I’m certain that that is what saved her life,” Alexander said. “I can’t even imagine how a person her age remained calm, and I’m just grateful for her faith and her grit.”

The family started using the Find My Friends app about a year ago as a safety measure. It not only helped them find Smith but also let them contact rescue crews with her location.

There are many apps with similar functionality available for smartphones. One of those is Life360, which Smith’s family is now using because it has more features than Find My Friends.

