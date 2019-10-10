Teen charged as adult in murder at tobacco and vape store

Jacobi Terry, 17, has been charged as an adult with murder for the fatal shooting of Bahy Altairi last week.

Altairi, 21, was shot to death at his father’s Tobacco and Vape store near 32nd and L.

Officers were called to the store around 7:30 p.m. on October 2nd to investigate a report of a shooting. Altairi was dead at the scene.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect shortly after the shooting and arrested Terry after receiving tips from the public.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is quoted in a statement as saying, "Crime Stoppers was instrumental in solving this case. I want to thank the community for providing anonymous tips that led our department to arrest and charge the suspect."

Police say their investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.