Teen can’t stay on the transplant list without a stable home, so his teacher is adopting him

Thirteen-year-old Damien suffers from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

Finn Lanning is adopting a sick seventh grader in need of a stable home so he can stay on the kidney transplant list. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

That’s just a really long way to say he needs a kidney transplant.

The good news: He’s on the transplant list and near the top. The bad news: He can’t stay there without a stable home.

Damien has floated from foster home to foster home because it's so difficult to find a place that accommodates his medical needs.

He’s spent months, sometimes years, living in hospitals. Unfortunately, whenever he’s a hospital resident, he’s considered high risk for the organ to not work.

One day, Damien told Finn Lanning, his math teacher at AXL Academy, he wouldn’t be returning. He was on his way back to a hospital.

Lanning decided to step in. He’s adopting Damien, giving him a place to call home and a chance to finally get that elusive kidney.

“It just became really hard for me to look the other way,” Lanning told KDVR.

Damien’s condition requires him to maintain a strict diet, which has placed an unexpected financial burden on Lanning.

Their food bill can run between $200 and $300 per week.

The community has stepped in to provide things like bedroom furniture, but they could use a little assistance with other expenses.

They are accepting donations on a GoFundMe account.

