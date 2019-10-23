Teen booked on attempted murder after assault reported at Golden Corral

Police arrested an 18-year-old man after four women said he rammed their vehicle and attempted to run them over in a Golden Corral parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

Blade John Flynn was taken into custody by Council Bluffs Police officers "a short time later" and without incident, according to the report.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of an assault in progress at the restaurant parking lot, near the junction of interstates 29 and 80, the CBPD report states. Officers talked with the victims, ranging in age from 17 to 25, who said Flynn used his vehicle to ram theirs while they were all still in it, the report states.

Witnesses told officers they saw the suspect's black Honda Civic hit the victims' vehicle several times and hit another vehicle that was sitting empty in the parking lot, the report states. Two of the victims then fled their vehicle "and were forced to jump out of the way" to avoid being hit by the suspect vehicle as he fled the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, which stemmed from a personal disagreement between the suspect and one of the victims, according to the report.

Flynn was booked on charges of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and second-degree criminal mischief.

CBPD is asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact investigators at 712-328-4728; or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.