Omaha Police said Friday that a 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night as the result of an investigation into possible threats against Millard South High School.

Police said they were notified of the incident around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities worked with school staff to identify and contact the teen believed to have been responsible.

Investigators said the student was arrested without incident and booked in the Douglas County Youth Center for Terroristic Threats.