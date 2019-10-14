Council Bluffs teen arrested after crash of stolen pickup

Council Bluffs Police arrested a 17-year-old male after a crash involving a stolen pickup truck early Monday morning. They're searching for other possible suspects involved.

Bluffs Police were alerted by Omaha authorities shortly before 2 a.m. that a stolen Dodge Ram was heading into Iowa on I-480. An officer noticed the truck near 30th Street and 2nd Avenue but the driver left before other officers responded. It was last seen at 2nd Avenue and Dodge Riverside Blvd.

At 2:10 a.m. the 9-1-1 center put out word of a traffic accident at Ninth Avenue and Harrahs Boulevard. That stolen truck had collided with another vehicle.

The area was searched by a K-9 team. The teenager was located and arrested. Police believe there might have been two other people in the truck.

The occupants of the vehicle that was hit by the Ram refused medical treatment.