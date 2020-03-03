Tecumseh sexual assault inmate dies in custody

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday evening at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska

Department of Correctional Services.

The cause of death for James Malina, 83, has yet to be determined. Officials said he was being treated for a medical condition.

Malina began his sentence Aug. 5, 1996. He was serving 89 to 170 years for charges out of Dodge County including multiple counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of child abuse.

Whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.