Tecumseh State Corrections announces 12-hour staffing schedule

Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has announced that the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution will be moving their employees to 12-hour shifts beginning on Dec. 4th.

“The contract with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and NAPE requires that I declare a staffing emergency in order to make the shift from eight hours to 12- hour days,” explained Director Frakes. “This is the same procedure that we followed last month when the staffing schedule was changed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP).”

According to a release, the new schedule will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the staff will work four days in a row, then have 3 days off. Evening activities will be canceled and visitation will move to day time hours.

According to Frakes, he is unsure when normal hours will return.

“The staffing challenges at TSCI are different than those at the state penitentiary, or even Omaha for that matter. TSCI and NSP are certainly the focus of our hiring and retention efforts right now. If we can address those shortages, the entire system will be in a much healthier state.”

The NDSC has put several incentives in place to keep employees on the job. New corporals can receive a $10,000 hiring bonus, Teammates can receive a $10,000 for referring a new hire that stays on the job for 3 years, and those at TSCI that remain employed as of January 31, 2020, will receive a $500 bonus.

