Technology puts access to fingerprint identification into the field

Bellevue police have a new weapon in the crime fight. This one saves time and money as well.

It's a mobile fingerprinting device that allows officers to collect prints when they make a stop. They can determine someone's identity in seconds.

It's about the size of a smart phone and it’s connected to the state and FBI databases.

Officer Shaun Manning said, “Number one, it save time and money in dealing with individuals falsifying their name and giving you false information. Number two, it has helped us identify deceased people.”

With more jobs calling for deep background checks and the increase in concealed carry weapons more people are getting fingerprinted that are not criminals.