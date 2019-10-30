Team effort to catch suspect who allegedly robbed Council Bluffs bank

A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a bank in Council Bluffs. Police say it was a combined effort to capture the suspect. Information regarding the robbery is limited but technology played a key role in the arrest.

The US Bank near 34th and South Expressway streets was robbed Wednesday morning but the suspect was caught quickly.

The suspect, Brandon Bird, left the scene and was spotted not far from the bank on Gifford Road. According to a release, he was attempting to break into a garage to steal a car.

The Council Bluffs Police Department and Iowa State Patrol went to the garage and a short chase occurred, but eventually, Bird’s car ended up in a water-filled ditch. Police arrested him without incident.

“A note was passed from the individual to the folks inside the bank. No force was used. And I don’t know the extent of what happened inside of the bank at this time,” said Lt. Keith Jones with the Council Bluffs Police.

Bird is from Hastings, Nebraska and is facing burglary and theft charges, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

A woman was also in the car, according to officials, her role in the robbery is unknown.

The FBI is handling the robbery investigation.

