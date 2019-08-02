Teacher's sexual assaults prompt claims against OPS

The Omaha Public School District is facing claims alleging negligence in its hiring and supervision of a former teacher who sexually assaulted at least three students.

Gregory Sedlacek was sentenced in July to 40 to 50 years in prison.

According to documents three parties have filed three different tort claims against OPS asking for settlements ranging from $100,000 to $5 million.

In a statement Friday, OPS said, “We take great care to ensure all our employees understand that they are mandatory reporters under Nebraska law. We remain dedicated to providing a safe school environment for all of our students."