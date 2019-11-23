Teacher sidelined over N-word clash prepares to return to class

A Denison high school teacher will keep her job in the wake of a controversy over her use of a racial slur during a classroom lesson.

Crystal Holt was placed on administrative leave while the school investigated.

Holt spoke about the incident earlier this week before she learned her fate and said the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

"It has been very stressful,” she said. “My younger children have struggled and it's just something hard to bring them into when I'm just trying to do my job and help others to deal with the bigger issue of racism."

Crystal Holt has been teaching in the Denison Community School District for 23 years. She said a student's question during her lesson on capital punishment sparked all of the controversy.

“During that discussion, I was asking them, ‘well, what do you mean by hate crimes? Why did you put it on your board?’ They said, one of the students said, ‘because in the reading it says that he used pejorative terms.’ And another student said ‘what does pejorative mean?’ I explained what pejorative was, that it is derogatory. ‘What's derogatory mean?’ I continued to try to explain that and in that conversation, I used the N-word."

Hold said rumors spread fast in the halls of Denison High School among students upset over her use of the word in class. Then the word was brought up again when Holt tried to explain the situation with the dean of students on Friday.

“So I went to another teacher's class and I explained to them why I used the word. How I was trying to teach within the context of this case to deal with racism."

Over the weekend Holt received a phone call from the district informing her she was on administrative leave.

But Holt is standing by the lesson she has taught in her classroom for the past 17 years.

“A teacher trying to teach has to use that word in order to instruct and help get rid of racism in any kind of educational setting. That wouldn't require an apology because you are trying to instruct and there is no insult or intent to insult in that kind of situation."

On Thursday, Holt learned that the investigation determined she did not have malicious intent and will be allowed to return to work on Monday.

The school will be creating a cultural advisory committee. It will be made up of students, teachers, and administrators and will work to eliminate cultural bias at the school.